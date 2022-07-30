Savant Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Marcus worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $519.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

