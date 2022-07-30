Savant Capital LLC Buys 347 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.30.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

