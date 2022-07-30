Savant Capital LLC Buys 202 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

