Savant Capital LLC Acquires 319 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $376.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.43. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.