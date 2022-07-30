Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.04-$8.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Sanofi Stock Down 2.4 %
Sanofi stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,254. The stock has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 33.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $261,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $290,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
