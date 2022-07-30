Sakura (SKU) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million

Sakura (SKU) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Sakura has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $179,096.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sakura has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00612773 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015578 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001659 BTC.
Sakura Coin Profile
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sakura
