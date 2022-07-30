Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $377.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $290.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.71.

Saia Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.13. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Saia by 21,243.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after acquiring an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 52.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after buying an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after buying an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 83.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after buying an additional 122,808 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

