Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Saia Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Saia stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.85. 447,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.13. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.71.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

