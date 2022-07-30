SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $719,598.75 and approximately $110,675.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,532.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00614168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00266844 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014535 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

