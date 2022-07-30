Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 42,332 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Snowflake worth $56,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. EDBI Pte Ltd boosted its position in Snowflake by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 53,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,565,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $7,944,000. Finally, Prospect Hill Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW opened at $149.91 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

