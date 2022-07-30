Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $65.89 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,726 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $65,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 75.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 142,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

NYSE:TFC opened at $50.47 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

