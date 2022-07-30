RPT Realty (RPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 3rd

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

RPT Realty has a payout ratio of -1,733.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

RPT Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 262,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,629. The company has a market cap of $925.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 36.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

