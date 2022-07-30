Royce & Associates LP Sells 9,105 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.34% of FirstService worth $21,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FirstService by 1,988.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,379,000 after acquiring an additional 127,837 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,824 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,710,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in FirstService by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSV opened at $133.84 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $834.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.61 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

FirstService Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.