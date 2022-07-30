Royce & Associates LP Sells 280,798 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280,798 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ATI by 1,460.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ATI from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. ATI had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

