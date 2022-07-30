Royce & Associates LP Sells 16,107 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.66% of Transcat worth $28,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Transcat by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Transcat stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

