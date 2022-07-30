Royce & Associates LP Sells 149,600 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.62% of Primoris Services worth $20,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $3,417,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

PRIM opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

