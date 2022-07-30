Royce & Associates LP Sells 149,600 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.62% of Primoris Services worth $20,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $23.36 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.06%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

