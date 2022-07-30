Royce & Associates LP Sells 122,640 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122,640 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $22,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Mark Lessack acquired 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Mark Lessack purchased 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,809.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

STC opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

