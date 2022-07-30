Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 87,664 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.39% of Stoneridge worth $24,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $4,909,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 394,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $18.82 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $514.07 million, a PE ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.