Royce & Associates LP Has $29.61 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,037 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.15% of Healthcare Services Group worth $29,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.
Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $28.68.
Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.2138 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.
Healthcare Services Group Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
