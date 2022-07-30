Royce & Associates LP Has $29.35 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,459 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.58% of Teradata worth $29,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Teradata by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Teradata stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.