Royce & Associates LP Has $29.19 Million Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,025 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.78% of BankUnited worth $29,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $2,125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in BankUnited by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $3,489,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BankUnited by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity

BankUnited Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

