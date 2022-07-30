Royce & Associates LP Has $27.51 Million Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,178 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Repay were worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $13.40 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Repay news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

