Royce & Associates LP Has $25.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,092 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $25,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,284,000 after buying an additional 3,403,610 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,075,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,395 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,605,000 after purchasing an additional 211,261 shares in the last quarter.
First Hawaiian Price Performance
NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.14. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
