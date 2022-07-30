Royce & Associates LP Has $22.28 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.44% of RLI worth $22,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $121.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.51.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

