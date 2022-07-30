Royce & Associates LP Has $22.28 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.44% of RLI worth $22,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of RLI by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Raymond James initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $109.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.