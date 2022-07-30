Royce & Associates LP Has $20.64 Million Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.26% of QuinStreet worth $20,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QNST shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons bought 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QNST stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.18 million, a P/E ratio of 153.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.51 million. Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

