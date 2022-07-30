Royce & Associates LP Has $19.93 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 788,820 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $19,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after buying an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Shares of MOS opened at $52.66 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

