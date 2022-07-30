Royce & Associates LP Has $19.61 Million Stock Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927,506 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.23% of JOANN worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in JOANN by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JOANN by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $367.63 million, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.04%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

