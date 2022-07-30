Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,345 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.48% of Timken worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKR. Citigroup cut their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

TKR opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

