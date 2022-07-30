Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 860,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,923 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $30,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $8,574,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $1,739,000.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.57. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

