Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $31,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.75.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $128.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

