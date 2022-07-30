Royce & Associates LP Buys 520,069 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,069 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $25,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $20.97 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

