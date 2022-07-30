Royce & Associates LP Buys 489,834 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,834 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.34% of nLIGHT worth $25,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LASR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Trading Up 0.1 %

LASR stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $546.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

