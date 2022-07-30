Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,536,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 8.56% of Century Casinos worth $30,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Century Casinos Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $8.43 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $251.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

