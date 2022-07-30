Royce & Associates LP Acquires 59,804 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 674,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,804 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $26,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,581.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

