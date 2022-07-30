Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.45.
IDEX Stock Performance
Shares of IDEX stock opened at $208.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
