Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.45.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $208.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

