Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$37.00 Price Target for Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNS. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.61.

Uni-Select Price Performance

Uni-Select stock opened at C$36.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.13. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$14.88 and a 1 year high of C$37.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uni-Select

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 1.9800002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at C$257,600.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

