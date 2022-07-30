Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Lowered to $460.00 at Robert W. Baird

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $485.31.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $436.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.72. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

