Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $224.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.26. The company has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

