Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,896. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $382.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $360.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.