Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 4,201 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.06 and its 200 day moving average is $194.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

