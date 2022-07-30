Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.