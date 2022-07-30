Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,329 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,905.44.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.