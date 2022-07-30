Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $213.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $189.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $255.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.25. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

