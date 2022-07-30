Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY22 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ROK traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,250. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.25.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 113.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 77.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 666.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

