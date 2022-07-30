Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Takes $164,000 Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Enviva by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,948 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at $43,456,188.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,522 shares of company stock worth $2,581,596 and have sold 1,428 shares worth $101,902. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enviva Stock Up 1.6 %

EVA stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 372,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,924. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

