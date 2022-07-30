Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCH traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $150.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.73 and a 1-year high of $195.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

