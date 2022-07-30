Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,720 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 13,246,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,002,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

