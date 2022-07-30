Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New $8.20 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,618 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,000. Devon Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVN traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,209,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,800,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

